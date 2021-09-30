Hibernian announce sporting director Graeme Mathie leaves the club

Hibernian have confirmed the departure of sporting director Graeme Mathie after seven years with the club.

He was brought to Easter Road by former chief executive Leeann Dempster as head of recruitment in August 2014 in the wake of relegation to the Championship and played a key role in helping Alan Stubbs build the side that won the Scottish Cup in 2016.

Mathie was promoted to the role of sporting director in 2019 but has now left Easter Road as the reshuffle of key personnel at the club continues under American owner Ron Gordon.

Mathie told Hibs’ website: “It’s been an honour to have been part of the evolution of Hibernian for the last seven years. When I look back to when a small group of us arrived, the scale of the challenge was obvious.

“It’s been an incredible journey since and it’s been a privilege to have been surrounded by good people who have gone above and beyond over that period to help get the club to where it is today.

“I leave assured that there are strong foundations in place across coaching, recruitment, analysis, sports science, medical and the academy. I wish those involved in the next steps every success.

“My children have grown up as Hibernian supporters and I look forward to taking them back to Easter Road sometime soon to get behind a team I have no doubt can achieve success on the field in the near future.”

Owner Gordon added: “I would like to thank Graeme for all of his dedication and hard work throughout his time at Hibs. We wish him every success for the future.”