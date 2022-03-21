Hibernian appeal against Ryan Porteous’ red card from defeat by Aberdeen

Hibernian have appealed against Ryan Porteous’ red card from Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Aberdeen.

The defender is set to find out his fate at a fast-track tribunal hearing this Wednesday. He faces missing his team’s next three cinch Premiership games if the sending off is upheld.

Porteous was dismissed by referee Alan Muir in the 63rd minute of the match at Pittodrie after fouling Ross McCrorie in an incident that led to the Dons being awarded a penalty from which they went 2-1 ahead.

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney admitted the spot-kick decision was correct but claimed his player should not have been sent off because he made a genuine attempt to win the ball.

“For me it was incorrect, he’s gone for the ball,” said Maloney after the match. “A definite penalty, but the rules are that the referee shouldn’t send him off. It’s disappointing because it had a big effect on the game.

“It’s a penalty but he made a genuine attempt to get the ball so he shouldn’t be red carded.”

Hibs have claimed wrongful dismissal in their appeal, while the Scottish Football Association’s Notice of Claim described the offence as “denying the opposing team or an opponent a goal or an obvious goalscoring opportunity as defined by Law 12”.

If the bid to overturn the red card is unsuccessful, previous suspensions incurred by Porteous this season mean he is set to miss the last two games before the split, against Dundee United and Hearts, and then the first post-split fixture. His ban will only apply to the league, however, so he will be available to face Hearts in next month’s Scottish Cup semi-final.