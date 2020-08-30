Hibernian game to go ahead after coronavirus scare calls off training

Hibernian had to cancel training on Saturday following a coronavirus scare.

However, their Scottish Premiership match against Aberdeen will go ahead as planned on Sunday after a player was instructed to self-isolate despite getting an all-clear Covid-19 follow-up test.

A club statement read: “Following a routine round of testing on Friday, a Hibernian player returned a result which required further investigation.

“This resulted in us cancelling a planned training session for Saturday at the Hibernian Training Centre, with subsequent tests for the individual concerned conducted the following day reporting negative.

“However, the player has been advised by the Scottish FA and the Scottish government to self-isolate for the next 10 days.

“The club has strictly adhered to all protocols and today’s game against Aberdeen will take place as planned.”