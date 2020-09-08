Hibernian sign QPR keeper Dillon Barnes on a season-long loan

Hibernian have signed QPR goalkeeper Dillon Barnes on a season-long loan from Sky Bet Championship side QPR.

The 24-year-old insists he has arrived to provide competition for current first-choice Ofir Marciano.

“I’m here to play games, improve myself and hopefully get the team to the top of the table,” he told Hibs TV.

“It will be good for everyone. I am sure we will push each other and I’m here to do well.

“It’s a privilege to have signed on loan for Hibernian.”

Dillon moved to QPR a year ago, although he did not make an appearance last season, after spells at Colchester and Barnet previously.

“Dillon gives us another option in an area of the pitch where we’re light in terms of numbers. He’s keen to develop and hungry to play,” said head coach Jack Ross.

After Dillon’s arrival the highly-rated 22-year-old Kevin Dabrowski has agreed a season-long loan move to League One Dumbarton, having had a successful spell with Cowdenbeath last season.

“Kevin really impressed us over pre-season. He’s at a key stage of his development and it’s really important that he plays games every week,” said sporting director Graeme Mathie.

“Dumbarton is a club I know well and there are good people there who will give him a great platform to progress this season.

“I have no doubt he will return to Easter Road a better player for the experience.”