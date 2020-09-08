Hibernian sign QPR keeper Dillon Barnes on a season-long loan

Hibernian have signed QPR goalkeeper Dillon Barnes on a season-long loan from Sky Bet Championship side QPR.

The 24-year-old insists he has arrived to provide competition for current first-choice Ofir Marciano.

“I’m here to play games, improve myself and hopefully get the team to the top of the table,” he told Hibs TV.

“It will be good for everyone. I am sure we will push each other and I’m here to do well.

“It’s a privilege to have signed on loan for Hibernian.”

Dillon moved to QPR a year ago, although he did not make an appearance last season, after spells at Colchester and Barnet previously.

“Dillon gives us another option in an area of the pitch where we’re light in terms of numbers. He’s keen to develop and hungry to play,” said head coach Jack Ross.