Hibs boss Ross pleased with valuable Omeonga minutes
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross was delighted to get new signing Stephane Omeonga back into the fray.
The midfielder came on at half-time as Hibs turned around a deficit to beat Hamilton 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Omeonga had ended an unhappy loan spell at Cercle Brugge to return to Hibs on a temporary deal from Genoa.
“It’s the challenging part of the January window because quite often you are recruiting players that are available because they haven’t played a lot and aren’t featuring at their club,” Ross told Hibs TV.
“He has not played a huge amount of football, only a couple of first-team games and even beyond that not a lot of reserve football as well. And at the moment we are not doing a huge amount of training because of the number of games we have got.
“So trying to get him a little bit of second string and getting him up to speed is challenging, but that will have done him the world of good.
“He has got a naturally good fitness level anyway, but getting back out on the pitch and experiencing that for 45 minutes will be really beneficial.”
