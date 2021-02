Ianis Hagi could make Rangers debut against Aberdeen

Steven Gerrard could give a debut to new signing Ianis Hagi against Aberdeen, while Florian Kamberi could also be involved after agreeing a loan deal from Hibernian.

But Jermain Defoe faces about five weeks out with a calf injury.

Skipper James Tavernier (appendix surgery) and Greg Stewart (calf) have both returned to training. Ryan Jack (calf) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out.

Aberdeen could give a debut to Venezuela right-back Ronald Hernandez after signing him on deadline day.

James Wilson and Zak Vyner, who have been injured in recent weeks, both left Pittodrie.

Craig Bryson (ankle), Greg Leigh (shin) and Scott Wright (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Patterson, Polster, Flanagan, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Davis, Aribo, Kamara, Arfield, Hagi, Barker, Jones, Kent, Ojo, Morelos, Kamberi, Foderingham.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Hernandez, Considine, McKenna, Taylor, Devlin, Gallagher, Hedges, Anderson, Ferguson, D Campbell, McGinn, Ojo, McLennan, McGeouch, Kennedy, Cosgrove, Main, Cerny.