Ilias Chair late strike guides QPR to victory over Blackburn

Ilias Chair’s late strike gave QPR a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at home to out-of-form Blackburn.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Chair broke the deadlock with a fine goal with seven minutes remaining.

He collected Rob Dickie’s clever pass and bent a shot beyond keeper Thomas Kaminski from near the edge of the penalty area.

The result was a much-needed boost for Rangers following a 4-1 loss at west London neighbours Fulham on Saturday and a difficult recent spell in which they had won just two of their previous seven Sky Bet Championship matches.

Blackburn, meanwhile, are now without a win in four matches – a run which has included three defeats.

Yoann Barbet almost inadvertently opened the scoring with an own goal four minutes after half-time.

Tayo Edun sent in a low cross from the left and Rangers defender Barbet, off-balance on the wet surface, turned the ball against his own post from near the edge of the six-yard box.

During a dull first half, QPR appealed in vain for a penalty after Albert Adomah’s right-wing cross struck Daniel Ayala on the arm.

Both teams struggled to create opportunities, with Rovers’ Daniel Butterworth dragging an effort wide and Barbet blasting over at the other end.

The second half was similarly uneventful until Barbet’s near miss was followed by Rangers’ veteran winger Adomah bringing the game to life.

Adomah caused havoc down the Blackburn right during a 20-minute spell in which he set up Lyndon Dykes, whose shot was saved by Kaminski, before Jimmy Dunne missed a golden chance to open the scoring.

Dykes at the far post headed Chair’s left-wing free-kick back towards defender Dunne, who contrived to scoop the ball over the bar from a few yards out.

As his team continued to seek a goal, Rangers manager Mark Warburton made an attacking change, bringing striker Charlie Austin on for midfielder Dom Ball and switching to two up front.

And the hosts’ persistence was eventually rewarded with Chair’s fourth goal in as many matches.

A clean sheet will be seen by Warburton as another major positive given that Rangers have looked defensively vulnerable this season.

They coped well with Rovers’ counter-attacks and their late search for an equaliser, with keeper Seny Dieng pushing away a late effort from Joe Rothwell.