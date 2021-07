Italy beat England on penalties to win the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best pictures from the final.

England fans climb aboard a bus outside the ground several hours before kick off (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fans gathered at Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and Lighting Seeds with Sir Geoff Hurst performing their song Three Lions’ at a special gig for England fans ahead of the Euro 2020 final (David Parry/PA)

Gareth Southgate and the England squad leaving the team hotel to head to Wembley (Jonathan Brady/PA)

England fans cheer the bus leaving the hotel (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The squad walked out at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wembley Way was a sea of England fans (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England fans were also watching at BOXPARK Croydon (Ashley Western/PA)

The closing ceremony took place before kick-off (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge alongside the Duke of Cambridge (right) in the stands (Mike Egerton/PA)

Luke Shaw opened the scoring after just two minutes with his first England goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

England fans celebrate the opener (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Italy dominated the second half and got their reward when Leonardo Bonucci bundled in from a corner (PA Wire)

England fans react in the stands after Bonucci’s equaliser for Italy (Nick Potts/PA)

Where do you think you are going? Giorgio Chiellini (left) stops Bukayo Saka in his tracks (Nick Potts/PA)

The tension ramped up as the final moved into extra time (Martin Rickett/PA)

And penalties… (Martin Rickett/PA)

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho (pictured) missed their spot-kicks (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from Bukayo Saka to win Euro 2020 for Italy (Mike Egerton/PA)

England fans at BOXPARK Croydon react as England lose on penalties (Ashley Weestern/PA)

England manager Gareth Southgate consoles his players after the defeat (Mike Egerton/PA)

Italy fans celebrating in Soho, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It was a different story for England fans in Croydon (Ashley Western/PA)