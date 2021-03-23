Injured Mason Greenwood replaced by Todd Cantwell in England U21s’ Euros squad

Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from England Under-21 squad due to injury, with Todd Cantwell called up as his replacement for the group phase of the European U21 Championship.

Manchester United forward Greenwood is nursing a knock following Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Leicester, so Norwich attacking midfielder Cantwell, capped three times for the Young Lions, has linked up with Aidy Boothroyd’s 23-man group.

The 23-year-old joins Canaries team-mates Max Aarons and Oliver Skipp in the England set-up, with the squad set to travel to Slovenia on Tuesday afternoon.

Boothroyd’s side get their Group D campaign under way against Switzerland in Koper on Thursday, before matches against Portugal on Sunday and Croatia on March 31.

The tournament has been split into two parts amid the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure it does not clash with the postponed senior Euros, which were rearranged for this year from last summer.

The knockout phase will be held in May and June.