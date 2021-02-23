Inverness held to late draw by Scottish Championship’s basement club Alloa

Inverness were held 2-2 by the Scottish Championship’s bottom club Alloa after a dramatic second half.

Daniel MacKay twice threatened for the hosts before Alloa took a shock lead through Innes Cameron in the 20th minute after Ray Grant’s interception and through-ball.

Nikolay Todorov twice went close and Roddy MacGregor had a goal disallowed as Caley Thistle, with manager John Robertson absent on compassionate leave after a family bereavement, failed to make inroads before half-time.

Alan Trouten wasted a chance to double Alloa’s lead and it looked costly as Inverness hit back with two goals in as many minutes.

First Wallace Duffy let fly from 25 yards to beat keeper Neil Parry and then immediately afterwards, James Keatings lashed home to put his side 2-1 up.

Keatings’ fellow substitute Miles Storey, though, saw a penalty saved by Parry and then had a goal disallowed before Trouten atoned for his earlier miss by equalising with an 87th-minute penalty for Alloa.