Jack Ross angry at Hibernian players after Dundee United draw

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross was furious with his players for allowing Dundee United to claim an unlikely point in a 1-1 draw at Easter Road.

Luke Bolton netted a stoppage-time equaliser after Kyle Magennis had given the home side a 12th-minute lead.

In a one-sided game, United had goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist to thank for pulling off a series of fine saves either side of the break.

Hibernian striker Christian Doidge in particular was left frustrated by the Swiss after being presented with a handful of clear-cut chances.

Hibs had been on course to climb back into second place in the Premiership and Ross was bitterly disappointed his team were unable to see off the Tannadice outfit.

“We should win the game with the amount of chances we’ve created throughout the match,” he said.

“It’s probably the angriest I have been with the players this season with making sure they get what they deserve from football matches, because they deserved to win that.

“At half-time I don’t think I can be critical of the finishing because I think Siegrist’s saves were outstanding; really, really top saves.

“In the second half it flips a bit – I don’t think he makes brilliant saves, I think we miss opportunities.

“It’s not like us because generally we are ruthless and I can’t criticise the way we played for the vast majority of that game and the amount of chances we created.

“But those missed opportunities came back to haunt us and they also give the opposition something to cling on to in terms of getting back into the match.”

Hibs went ahead in the 12th minute when Magennis’ cross, which was intended for team-mate Doidge, crept in at the back post.

But United substitute Bolton popped up with a stoppage-time tap-in after Hibs midfielder Joe Newell inadvertently passed the ball into his path.

United manager Micky Mellon said his team had Siegrist to thank for his heroics.

“If you are going to come to places like Hibs and get something you have to have a good goalkeeper – and we have one,” he commented.

“He is terrific, he’s top drawer.

“It hasn’t happened overnight, he’s worked his socks off for it, but he wants to be the best version of himself he can be.

“We know we can rely on him to keep us in games and help get results.

“From a manager’s point of view I want him working less and know we have to work on things defensively.

“But to know you have a guy there who is able to make saves like he made today is terrific.

“They were great saves, some pure reaction ones and he’s worked hard on that.”