James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri in contention against West Brom

Liverpool could welcome back midfielders James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri into the squad for the visit of West Brom.

Milner has missed the last six matches with a hamstring injury while Shaqiri has been sidelined by a muscle problem since the November international break.

Fellow midfielder Thiago Alcantara is edging closer to a return after more than two months out with a knee injury but will not be fit for this game.

West Brom skipper Jake Livermore begins a three-match suspension following the midfielder’s red card in the 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa, Albion’s first game under new boss Sam Allardyce.

Matheus Pereira is back available after completing a three-game ban of his own.

Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Sam Field and Hal Robson-Kanu remain sidelined.

Provisional Liverpool squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, Adrian, N Williams, R Williams, Phillips, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Shaqiri, Keita, Minamino, Origi.

Provisional West Brom squad: Johnstone, Button, Furlong, Gibbs, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Peltier, Kipre, O’Shea, Phillips, Diangana, Pereira, Grosicki, Harper, Krovinovic, Gallagher, Sawyers, Robinson, Austin, Grant, Edwards.