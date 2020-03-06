Jamie Vardy set to return against Aston Villa

Jamie Vardy remains “on track” to play for Leicester against Aston Villa, according to Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

The striker, who has scored 17 Premier League goals this season, has missed the last two matches with a calf injury.

Leicester host Villa at the King Power Stadium on Monday night and Rodgers is optimistic he will have his talisman back in contention.

Jamie Vardy is back in contention for Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

“He’s looked very good in training and he’s still on track for Monday,” said Rodgers. “We’re hoping that the measures we have in place behind the scenes will help him.

“He’s a very important player for the club and has been for a number of years, particularly since I arrived here. It’s very important he’s available for us for this final part of the season.”

While Vardy’s return will come as an undoubted boost, Leicester may be dealt a blow by the absence of left-back Ben Chilwell against Villa.

Rodgers said: “We might have to have a look at Chilwell, it’s a hamstring twinge. We will see how that is over the next few days.”