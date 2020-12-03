Jan Bednarek signs Southampton extension to 2025

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League club.

The 24-year-old Poland defender, who has started in all of the Saints’ top-flight matches this season, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal that ties him to the club until the summer of 2025.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told the club’s official website: “He’s a Southampton player, but he is also still young with a lot of potential, so it is good for us to strengthen our commitment with him.

“He is a good example of someone who has worked hard to establish himself with us and I think he can continue to improve here and be an important player for us in the future.”

Bednarek, who has won 27 caps for Poland, has made 85 appearances in all competitions for the Saints since arriving from Lech Poznan in 2017.

Southampton team-mates James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Shane Long, Will Smallbone, Jake Vokins and Nathan Tella, plus Hasenhuttl, have all signed new deals with the club since the summer.