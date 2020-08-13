Julian Nagelsmann ‘very proud’ of players as RB Leipzig claim historic win

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann felt his side just about deserved their victory against Atletico Madrid as the fledgling club reached its first Champions League semi-final.

Tyler Adams’ deflected late shot secured a shock 2-1 win in Lisbon. The 21-year-old American struck the decisive blow after 88 minutes as the tie looked to be heading for extra time.

His low shot from the edge of the area appeared to be going wide but hit Stefan Savic and the ball flew past the helpless Jan Oblak in goal.

Atletico, runners-up in this competition in 2014 in Lisbon and again in 2016, saw a substitute of their own bring them back into the match when Joao Felix equalised from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

Spaniard Dani Olmo had given Nagelsmann’s side the lead at the start of the second half as Leipzig – who were only founded in 2009 – became the first German team outside of Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund to reach the semi-final of the Champions League since Schalke in 2011.

“It was a good game for my squad and I am very happy. At the end I think we were a bit better in the final third and that was the difference,” Nagelsmann told BT Sport after the match.

“We did not create many chances but Atletico also did not create many chances and in the end I think we were a bit more dangerous around the opponent’s goal and I think it is good we are in the semi-finals.

“It is good emotions for the club and the team, I am very proud of my team, they did very well. This club and this team has developed very fast, faster than usual, but as a manager you have to look forward and prepare for the next game and prepare for the next opponent.”

Leipzig will now face French giants Paris St Germain in the semi-finals in Lisbon on August 18,

“We will not have much time to celebrate this victory but perhaps we will drink a beer together in the hotel and then tomorrow we focus on PSG,” Nagelsmann added.

“We have to be very fast in the defence line and we will have to defend very well as there are a lot of stars in this PSG team and it will not be very easy but we try to go to the final.”

Atletico boss Diego Simeone had no complaints about the result.

“We gave it everything we had. It was difficult for us to win the duels and they were faster,” he said, in quotes reported by the UEFA website.

“It has been a long year and there was pressure coming back to the Champions League.

“We haven’t been able to play the way we wanted. I liked (Leipzig’s) great enthusiasm and freshness.

“There are no excuses. We gave our best and made it to the quarter-finals. We are going out fairly and we have to congratulate our opponents.”