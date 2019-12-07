Jurgen Klopp backs Bournemouth loanee Harry Wilson to be a success at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp believes Harry Wilson has what it takes to succeed at Liverpool.

The Wales international is currently on loan at Bournemouth, having spent last term playing under Frank Lampard at Derby.

The winger has scored six goals in 14 Premier League appearances for Eddie Howe's side so far in 2019/20.

And ahead of Liverpool's trip to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, Klopp thinks he could become a regular first-teamer for the Reds in the future.

"Of course he can [succeed at Anfield]. That is why we loaned him, so he can make the steps,” he said.

“It would have been difficult for Harry and I would have loved to have had him here if we had another choice, especially when Shaq [Xherdan Shaqiri] was injured. You want to have these kinds of players but that is not the moment to decide. All the players we sent on loan have the chance to make it in the first team, otherwise we would have sold them.

“His shooting is world-class. Find me five players who shoot better than him. That is obvious, but the game is about more and that is what he has to improve and that is clear.

"To be involved as an offensive player you have to connect with other players. He has that, it is not like he doesn’t, but to get to the next level, he needs game time at the highest level and that is why we loaned him to Bournemouth.”

Liverpool maintained their eight-point advantage over second-placed Leicester with a thumping 5-2 defeat of Merseyside rivals Everton in midweek.

The Reds now travel to the south coast with the chance to increase their lead to 11 points, with Leicester not in action until Sunday.

Bournemouth have lost each of their last four Premier League matches and are now just two points clear of the relegation zone.

