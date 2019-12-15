Karim Benzema’s added-time equaliser leaves Real Madrid level with Barcelona

Karim Benzema’s last-gasp equaliser against Valencia ensured Real Madrid kept pace with Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table.

Zinedine Zidane’s side looked like being beaten on the east coast of Spain

after Carlos Soler put the hosts in front with only 12 minutes remaining.

But Benzema struck deep into added time to earn a 1- 1 draw that means the top two in Spain will go into Wednesday’s El Clasico on level pegging.

Sevilla are now four points behind the top two after slipping to a 2-1 home defeat by Villarreal.

Raul Albiol opened the scoring for the visitors in the 13th minute. Munir El Haddadi levelled just after the hour mark but Karl Toko Ekambi grabbed a winner 16 minutes from time.

Getafe registered their fifth straight win in all competitions without conceding a goal, beating Real Valladolid 2-0 to climb into the top four.

Marc Cucurella opened the scoring in the 36th minute and Angel Rodriguez made sure of the points eight minutes from time.

The big match at the bottom of the table saw Celta Vigo and Mallorca draw 2-2.

#SevillaFCVillarreal | 1-2 🚨 FULL-TIME | It's all over in Sevilla, with goals from @R_Albiol and Toko Ekambi giving #Villarreal an impressive win. 👏💪💛 pic.twitter.com/KFSyPbyuO7— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) December 15, 2019

Celta twice went ahead but Mallorca fought back to level despite having Antonio Jose Raillo Arenas sent off.

Bottom side Espanyol took a point from a 2-2 draw with Real Betis.

Inter Milan were denied victory at the last by Fiorentina to leave them level on points with Juventus at the top of the Serie A table.

The visitors took the lead in the eighth minute through Borja Valero and were still ahead going into stoppage time only for Dusan Vlahovic to earn Fiorentina a 1-1 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo, second from right, celebrates with team-mates after scoring Juventus’ second goal (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo took his tally to five goals in his last four games with two in Juve’s 3-1 victory over Udinese.

The 34-year-old opened the scoring in the ninth minute and doubled the lead in the 37th minute, with Leonardo Bonucci adding a third just before half-time.

A post denied Ronaldo a hat-trick and the only goal of the second half came from Udinese’s Ignacio Pussetto in stoppage time.

Bottom side SPAL took a shock lead against Roma but the capital side hit back in the second half to win 3-1 through goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini, Diego Perotti and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

WHAT. A. HIT.— ACF Fiorentina English 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@ACFFiorentinaEN) December 15, 2019

Atalanta slipped four points adrift of Roma and the top four after falling to a 2-1 defeat at Bologna.

Rodrigo Palacio and Andrea Poli put the hosts two up and, although Ruslan Malinovskiy pulled one back with half an hour remaining, Atalanta could not find an equaliser.

AC Milan and Sassuolo played out a goalless draw while Hellas Verona recovered from 3-0 down with half an hour to go to draw 3-3 with Torino on an exciting afternoon at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi.

Borussia Monchengladbach missed the chance to move back to the top of the Bundesliga table, suffering a last-gasp 2-1 loss to Wolfsburg.

🚨 WE HAVE A NEW LEAGUE LEADER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/BwNe2Nw1vG— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 15, 2019

RB Leipzig’s victory on Saturday had moved them two points ahead of Monchengladbach, who were looking to bounce back after their shock Europa League exit in midweek.

Breel Embolo quickly cancelled out Xaver Schlager’s opened for Wolfsburg but Maximilian Arnold grabbed an added-time winner for the hosts.

Schalke climbed above Bayern Munich into the top four, with Benito Raman’s 53rd-minute goal earning a 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St Germain eased to a 4-0 victory over Saint Etienne to extend their lead in Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe scores Paris St Germain#s second goal against St Etienne (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi were the other scorers as PSG moved seven points clear of Marseille.

High-flying Rennes left it very late to beat Lyon, Eduardo Camavinga scoring the only goal of the game in the 89th minute, while Strasbourg defeated Bordeaux 1-0.