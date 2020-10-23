Kilmarnock is the right club for Aaron Tshibola: Alex Dyer

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer has urged Aaron Tshibola to give his wandering spirit a rest after insisting the midfielder has found the right home at Rugby Park.

The 25-year-old has already chalked up stints at eight clubs and is now on his third spell with Killie.

But Tshibola has yet to reach 50 appearances for any of the teams he has served so far and Dyer reckons it is time the Democratic Republic of Congo international started putting down some solid roots.

The former Reading and Aston Villa youngster, who has also seen action in Belgium and Portugal, signed a one-year deal when he moved back to Ayrshire in the summer but his manager is keen to make that a longer arrangement.

Dyer said: “I’ve had this conversation with Aaron. He’s a good lad and I’ve always said to him that Kilmarnock has been good to him.

“We’ve brought him back three times and we know what he can do, we know what kind of player he is.

“He’s got a contract here until the end of the season but we’re hoping we can do something that will enable him to put down some roots.

“It’s important for him to get comfortable in a place and feel like he’s part of something.

“He’s at a good age where he could go on and become a big part of this football club if he wants to. He needs to put down roots and feel a part of something and this is the right club for him.

“We all know young men, they want to see the world. You know what it’s like. We give them advice and other people give them advice. But he’s 25 now. He’s a young man who can make his own mind up.

“Sometimes when you’re young you go out in the world and do things and they don’t end up being the right things, but you learn because it’s part of your journey.

“Now he’s back here he can realise this is a great place for him. He can put down some roots, get the supporters to love him and he can love this football club back.

“In time he can move again but he can move knowing he’s done well somewhere and that he’s given something back. That’s important.”

Killie face Hibernian on Saturday but defender Clevid Dikamona is refusing to worry about facing Martin Boyle.

The Easter Road ace was the Leith hero back on the opening day as his double sent Dyer’s team to a 2-1 defeat.

But Dikamona said: “It’s not only Boyle. Hibs are a good team and if we only take care of one player I think it will be a mistake because they have more than just one good player.

“For me it’s more important to be focused on us and what we do. If we do the right things, we will get something from this game.

“We don’t have to focus only on Boyle or the other strikers. It’s just us.”