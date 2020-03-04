Klopp does not think his opinion on coronavirus is important

Jurgen Klopp does not understand why his opinion on coronavirus was being sought after Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat to Chelsea.

The Reds boss was asked whether the club was worried about the spread of the virus, but told the assembled press that he was not the man to ask.

“Look, what I don’t like in life is that a very serious thing, a football manager’s opinion is important,” said Klopp. “I don’t understand it. I really don’t understand it.

“It’s not important what famous people say. We have to speak about things in the right manner, not people with no knowledge like me, talking about something.

“People with knowledge will talk about it and should tell the people ‘do this, do that, do this,’ and everything will be fine, or not.

“Politics, coronavirus, why me? I wear a base(ball) cap and have a bad shave.

“My opinion is really not important.”

Klopp was speaking after Liverpool lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round, his side’s third defeat in four games.