Kurt Zouma set to return for West Ham against Newcastle

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma could return to the squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle after recovering from illness.

The defender withdrew from the team to face Leicester last weekend after feeling unwell in the warm-up and was replaced by Issa Diop, but is back in training and in contention.

Manager David Moyes was otherwise keeping his cards close to his chest over “one or two” doubts, but defenders Angelo Ogbonna (cruciate ligament) and Arthur Masuaku (knee) are still out.

Newcastle will be without full-backs Kieran Trippier and Javier Manquillo for the trip to the London Stadium.

Trippier has undergone surgery after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his left foot during last weekend’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, while Manquillo suffered an ankle ligament problem in the same game and while the damage is not thought to be extensive, he will also sit out.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles returns to contention after illness prevented his participation against Villa and loan signing Matt Targett, who was ineligible to face his parent club, is available again, but central defender Federico Fernandez (thigh), midfielder Matt Ritchie (knee) and striker Callum Wilson (calf) continue to work their way back to fitness.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Johnson, Fredericks, Diop, Lanzini, Noble, Kral, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Okoflex.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Murphy, Targett, Dummett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.