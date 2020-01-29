Kyle Walker-Peters links up with Southampton

Tottenham full-back Kyle Walker-Peters has completed a loan move to Southampton until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has made just five appearances for Spurs this term and has now opted to make the short-term switch to St Mary’s.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has been hunting for defensive cover, though the deal is not thought to include an option to buy for the south-coast club.

Yan Valery has not featured for Saints since the end of last November due to a viral infection, while Cedric Soares is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a switch to Arsenal.

Walker-Peters is confident he will fit in quickly at St Mary’s.

He told the club website: “On a personal note I’m just grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given by the manager and the club.

“I come here looking to help the club improve and improve myself. I just want to win as many games as possible and enjoy playing football.

“I had a chat with the manager and he assured me I was the type of player he liked and I got that feeling from watching Southampton that I could fit in well.”

Hasenhuttl added: “I am very pleased to have Kyle with us for the rest of the season. He is a talented young player, with good defensive and attacking qualities.

“It was clear this month that we could use additional support in the full-back positions, and Kyle was exactly the profile of player I was hoping we could bring in.

“He will be a good addition to our squad, and we are pleased that he has chosen to join us ahead of a number of other clubs who were interested in signing him.”