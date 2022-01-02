LaLiga leaders Real Madrid stunned by Getafe
By PA Staff published
Real Madrid suffered only a second LaLiga defeat of the season as Carlo Ancelotti’s table-toppers were beaten 1-0 at Getafe.
The 16th-placed hosts secured the shock result via a ninth-minute finish from Enes Unal, who slotted past Thibaut Courtois having seized the ball from Eder Militao just inside the Real box.
Luka Modric cracking a shot against the bar eight minutes later was as close as Ancelotti’s men went in their efforts to hit back.
FINAL #GetafeRealMadrid 1-0— LaLiga (@LaLiga) January 2, 2022
Their lead at the top remains at eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla, who have played two games fewer, facing Cadiz away on Monday.
Barcelona moved up two spots to fifth following a 1-0 victory at Mallorca.
Having sent efforts against a post and then the crossbar in quick succession around the half-hour mark, Luuk De Jong subsequently headed in what proved the winner with a minute of normal time to go before the break.
Barca – missing a host of players due to injury and coronavirus – sealed the three points after Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made a late save to deny Jaume Costa.
⏰ HALFTIME!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 2, 2022
Xavi’s side are a point behind Atletico Madrid, who earlier rose to fourth with a 2-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano.
Angel Correa notched a brace at the Wanda Metropolitano, scoring in the 28th and 53rd minutes, as Atletico ended their four-match losing streak and pushed Rayo – now sixth – out of the Champions League places.
A point separates Diego Simeone’s team and third-placed Real Betis, who are five behind Sevilla.
Starting the year the Ángel Correa way 🕺 pic.twitter.com/hWAlFhau9x— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 2, 2022
Los Verdiblancos lost 2-0 at home to Celta Vigo. There was a double for Iago Aspas in that match to take him to 10 goals for the season, scoring a penalty in the 36th minute and adding another finish in first-half stoppage time.
Real Sociedad, down to seventh, were held to a 1-1 draw at third-bottom Alaves after Adnan Januzaj’s early opener for the away side was cancelled out by Joselu’s spot-kick just before the hour.
Seventeenth-placed Elche, who have the same amount of points as Alaves, hung on to draw 0-0 at home with Granada after having Diego Gonzalez sent off two minutes into the second half.
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.