League Two bottom side Scunthorpe appoint Keith Hill as their new manager

Scunthorpe have appointed Keith Hill as their new manager.

The Iron are currently bottom of Sky Bet League Two with only two wins from 15 games and parted company with Neil Cox on Monday.

A club statement said: “Scunthorpe United is delighted to confirm the appointment of Keith Hill as the club’s new first team manager.

“An experienced manager, with over 700 matches under his belt, Hill has achieved two promotions from League Two, and kept Rochdale in League One for five years.

“He also helped them achieve their first promotion in 41 years alongside their highest ever league finish.”

Hill has also previously managed Barnsley and Bolton and his last job was at Tranmere.

The 52-year-old was sacked as Tranmere manager in May just before their League Two play-off semi-final with Morecambe.