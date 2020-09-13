Ligue 1 side Dijon lead race to sign Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou

Dijon are leading the race for Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou.

The Ligue 1 side are making a major push to sign the 27-year-old, the PA news agency understands.

Yet they do face competition for the Senegal-born forward before next month’s transfer deadline.

Dijon are third from the bottom of Ligue 1 after losing their first two games of the season.

Diedhiou, the Robins’ reigning player of the season, is in the last year of his contract at Ashton Gate and the club are tempted to cash in on him.

He is in talks over a fresh deal after top-scoring with 14 in last season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign but is yet to sign.

The forward joined for a then club-record fee of £5.3million from Angers in 2017 and has netted 41 goals in 126 appearances.

He played in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Coventry as boss Dean Holden began his permanent reign at Ashton Gate.

Former Derby striker Chris Martin joined on a free transfer earlier this month to boost Holden’s forward options and replaced Diedhiou in the second half against the Sky Blues.