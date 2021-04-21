Liverpool owner John W Henry apologises to Liverpool fans, Klopp and players
By Dean Workman
Liverpool owner John W Henry has apologised to Liverpool fans, Jurgen Klopp and the players for his role in the European Super League fiasco in a video on their twitter page.
The Reds announced late on Tuesday night that they were withdrawing from the proposed breakaway league after intense pressure from fans and football authorities.
Now the club’s owner has released a video where he has apologised for the disruption caused claiming he alone is responsible for the negativity.
Watch the apology here:
John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters. pic.twitter.com/pHW3RbOcKuApril 21, 2021
