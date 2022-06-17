Liverpool report: Reds' summer business done as they delay bid for England star

Liverpool will wait another year before making a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, say reports, after getting their transfer business done early.

The Reds completed a deal worth up to £85m for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez earlier this week, their second signing of the summer after bringing in Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay looks set to follow the pair to Anfield after a fee was agreed between the clubs on Thursday, and the Independent (opens in new tab) reports that the Merseyside club could end their summer business there.

(Image credit: PA)

Liverpool want to sign Bellingham, but will delay a move for the England international until next summer.

Dortmund have already lost one key player this summer by selling Erling Haaland to Manchester City, and they don’t want to sell another.

Aurelien Tchouameni was another player of interest to the Reds, but he joined Real Madrid from Monaco.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp will therefore continue with his current selection of midfielders next season instead of dipping into the market for reinforcements.

James Milner has penned a new contract at Anfield to stay on for another season, while the likes of Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara will again form the midfield line-up in 2022/23.