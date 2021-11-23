Liverpool transfer news: Kylian Mbappe saga takes another twist, with PSG star to be offered "whatever it costs"

Liverpool will have to compete with the financial might of PSG, should they wish to sign the Frenchman on a free deal next summer.

That's according to IBT, who claim that Paris Saint-Germain are "determined to keep Mbappe no matter the cost", amidst interest from the Reds and Real Madrid, who are also strongly linked with his services.

PSG reportedly turned down a late bid in the summer transfer window of over £100m from Real Madrid. With the World Cup winner keen on a move away from the French capital, PSG might now have to make him the best-paid player on Earth.

With financial uncertainty at Real Madrid, Mbappe's signature might come down to a straight fight between Liverpool and PSG, pricing out the Spanish giants.

The Merseysiders have long been linked with Mbappe's services.

Mbappe complimented Liverpool a couple of years ago, saying that he admired Jurgen Klopp and the way that Liverpool played. With rumours that he wanted Klopp to join him in Madrid too, the Frenchman may see Anfield as the best place to further his career on the pitch, while the Premier League is a big draw.

Mohamed Salah is currently stalling over a new contract at Liverpool, with demands of £500,000-a-week wages said to be the sticking point in keeping the Egyptian.

Liverpool might decide that instead of offering Salah that money, they could instead prise the younger Mbappe away from Real Madrid, instead.

The Reds take on Porto in the Champions League this week, as Mbappe heads for the north-west as PSG take on Manchester City at the Etihad.