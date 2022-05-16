Liverpool vs Manchester City: The Premier League title could be decided by a PLAY-OFF

Liverpool facing Manchester City in a Premier League title play-off under the Wembley arch: just picture it. One last game, to the wire if needed: one match to decide who are the champions of the last 38 matches.

It's an intriguing scenario, isn't it? And strangely, after 37 and 36 matches respectively, it's not yet completely impossible.

City lead by four points. They've racked up 90 for the current campaign and face Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the season. Liverpool play Southampton away this week before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: How could the Premier League title be decided by a play-off?

The mission is simple for Pep Guardiola's side: win their last game. Should they lose it, however, that puts Jurgen Klopp's boys into the driving seat for that fated Quadruple.

The Reds would have to win both their games though, in order to close that four-point gap. A win and a draw for Liverpool – plus that aforementioned Man City loss – and the pair are level are 90 points.

Now here's the interesting part. The goal difference is stacked against Liverpool but it's not impossible that they could rack up a heavy thrashing in one of their final two games.

(Image credit: Future)

Both sides have currently conceded 24 goals but if City lose 1-0 to Villa, that leaves them completing this term having scored 96 and let in 25. If Liverpool were to draw against Wolves or Southampton 1-1, they too would have conceded 25 – but scored 90.

That would mean that the Merseysiders would have to win the other game 6-0 in order to tie with their title rivals for points, goals scored and goals conceded. Ordinarily, with the top two teams being so close, the title would go to the side that bettered the other in head-to-heads… except Liverpool and City drew both home and away fixtures 2-2.

This would be unprecedented. Never before have two teams played off for any position in the league – for the title, the Champions League spots or to avoid relegation. Strictly speaking, there isn't any protocol of what the Premier League does in this situation. If this were to happen in any two places in the league that doesn't decide anything important – say 10th and 11th – the two places would simply be shared.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But these two teams aren't going to share a title, are they? A play-off at Wembley Stadium not only seems the most likely but most logical conclusion.

So how's this for another scenario: Liverpool could feasibly still win the Quadruple with a penalty shootout in every competition, following their spot-kick glory in both the League and FA Cup. Ring up your bookie now and ask for the odds on that…