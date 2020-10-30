Livingston boss Gary Holt says Premiership teams starting to find their rhythm

Livingston manager Gary Holt feels Scottish Premiership teams are getting into their rhythm after the long break and expects his side and Motherwell to show that on Saturday.

Other than a 2-2 draw between the teams in August, Motherwell did not score in their first six league games, and Livingston did not score more than one in any other of their opening seven matches.

Well have hit three past Aberdeen and four against Ross County in their past three Premiership matches while Livi recently scored twice in three consecutive games.

Holt feels a slow start was perhaps understandable for Motherwell, who finished third in the campaign last term.

“You look at the European campaign, so they were back playing big important games straight off the back without a really decent preparation,” he said.

“Like ourselves and a lot of other teams now, we are finding our feet now after the first quarter.

“Hopefully we can all kick on and produce some real good games of football.

“They normally are between ourselves and Motherwell though.

“We normally produce goals in the games and they have been quite entertaining so I don’t think it will be any different come Saturday.”