Manchester City held to home draw by struggling West Brom

Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Premier League strugglers West Brom at the Etihad Stadium.

Ilkay Gundogan had Pep Guardiola’s team ahead from close range, netting on the half-hour mark after Raheem Sterling had cut the ball back.

But the visitors were level before the break as City failed to clear a free-kick. As the ball came back into the box, defender Semi Ajayi turned Nathan Ake before shooting, with his effort taking a big deflection off Ruben Dias to beat Ederson and bring City’s run of six consecutive clean sheets to an end.

Semi Ajayi celebrates scoring for West Brom (Martin Rickett/PA)

It also meant City’s run of 13 successive Premier League wins over West Brom, stretching back to 2012, was over.

Pedro Neto’s dramatic added-time winner stunned Chelsea as they lost 2-1 at Wolves to miss the chance to go top.

Daniel Podence cancelled out Olivier Giroud’s opener before Neto hit Chelsea on the break at the end to complete Wolves’ comeback.

Pedro Neto celebrates with his Wolves team-mates (Michael Steele/PA)

Victory would have taken Chelsea top but they slipped to a second successive defeat following Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Everton.

Wolves also had a penalty overturned after referee Stuart Attwell initially awarded a late spot-kick for Reece James’ foul on Neto, while Kurt Zouma hit the crossbar for the visitors in the first half.