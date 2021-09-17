Manchester City transfer news: Fiorentina owner admits that Dusan Vlahovic’s future is uncertain

Fiorentina's owner has emphasised his desire to keep Dusan Vlahovic at the club but doesn’t know if he will commit to a new contract.

According to Calciomercato, the Serbian international’s current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and he is weighing up his options amid interest from several top European clubs.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with Vlahovic as they continue their search for Sergio Aguero’s replacement.

His departure has left a hole that is still to be filled by Pep Guardiola, with Ferran Torres typically operating through the middle as a false nine.

Harry Kane was Man City’s top target in the last transfer window, but a fee couldn’t be agreed between the two clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur demanding around £150million for their star man.

Although Vlahovic would represent a cheaper and younger alternative, his all-round game isn’t as well-developed as Kane’s.

But there can be no question marks over the 21-year-old’s physical presence and finishing skills, having bullied defences and scored 21 goals in 37 games in Serie A last season.

It was a breakthrough campaign for Vlahovic, who joined Fiorentina from Partizan Belgrade in February 2018 as a promising yet unrefined prospect.

He has developed impressively over the last three years, becoming one of the most effective target men in European football.

La Viola’s owner, Rocco Commisso, was recently asked to address the rumours surrounding Vlahovic’s future.

“He’s a good lad, he is good for Florence. I hope he will stay for a long time. Will he sign the new contract? I won’t make promises that I’m not certain I can keep,” said Comisso.

The striker’s fine form has continued into the start of this season, with three goals in three games, including a match-winning brace away to Atalanta last weekend.