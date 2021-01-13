Manchester City transfer news: Juventus and City in transfer battle for Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli

Manchester City have made Sassuolo playmaker Manuel Locatelli a top target but will reportedly face competition from Italian champions Juventus for his signature.

The 23-year-old has developed into one of Italy’s most promising midfielders under the tutelage of coach Roberto De Zerbi and earned his first senior Italy cap in September 2020.

City have now put his name on a shortlist of transfer targets for the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen his options in central midfield at the end of the season and Locatelli is one of the names under consideration.

However, the Etihad outfit will face competition from Juve for the former AC Milan man.

The Serie A giants have been regularly linked with Locatelli and are monitoring his situation after the player’s agent left the door open to a move.

“'We have a great relationship with Sassuolo, the club is really ambitious. We'll see what happens,” Stefano Castelnuovo said.

“If a nice offer comes, it would be good for everyone to find an agreement. We'll be always grateful to Sassuolo.

“Again, he will always be grateful to the club [Milan], but I think he is looking for a different experience, in Italy or abroad.

“He dreams of playing the Champions League, hopefully both him and Sassuolo will receive a gift in the summer.”

Locatelli has scored two goals in 16 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo this season, helping the seventh-placed Neroverdi to mount a surprise European challenge.

