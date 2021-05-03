Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola has firm words on rotation policy ahead of summer window

Pep Guardiola has hinted that players unhappy with his rotation policy could leave Manchester City this summer.

Ringing the changes has become a key feature of Guardiola’s management, and the side he named for Saturday’s win over Crystal Palace was almost entirely different to that which lined up in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg victory against PSG.

Speaking after the Palace game, Guardiola said: “Eight or nine players who didn’t play in Paris were happy for the team but sad they [couldn’t] play. It’s so tough for me and for them not playing.

“The best way to answer me and make me feel guilty or bad is on the grass … [Players] don’t have to talk on social media, behind the scenes, with their agents or the media. They have to play on the grass.”

One player whose limited playing time in recent months has come into particularly sharp focus is Raheem Sterling, and it has been rumoured that City could be willing to sell the England international to help fund moves for Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish.

“After the season we decide what to do,” continued Guardiola. “I rotate a lot, not just one player. When one guy always wants to play maybe it’s not the right place to be. I can’t do any more.”

City host PSG in the second leg of their semi-final tie on Tuesday, holding a 2-1 lead as they look to reach the Champions League final for the first time. Beating Chelsea on Saturday would also see them wrap up a fifth Premier League title.

