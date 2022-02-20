Manchester United report: Diogo Dalot resurgence puts Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future in doubt
By Tom Hancock published
Diogo Dalot is set to sign a new deal at Manchester United, sparking uncertainty over fellow right-back Aaron Win-Bissaka's future
Manchester United will reportedly trigger a one-year extension option in Diogo Dalot's contract - which could be bad news for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
While he started United's 4-2 win at Leeds on Sunday, Wan-Bissaka has seen Dalot make the right-back spot his own since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.
The Star are reporting that the Red Devils will offer the Portugal international an improved, longer-term deal should he keep up his strong recent form.
Dalot - who signed from Porto in 2018 - had seemed to be a forgotten man, going out on loan to AC Milan last season.
But he has ultimately forced his way back into the reckoning at Old Trafford, starting 12 out of 18 games in all competitions since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November.
And when asked as part of a fan Q&A for United's official website what the secret to his revival has been, the 22-year-old explained the significance of off-field factors.
He said: "I mean, since I started playing professional football, I always try to keep my routine, not just mentally but physically as well, to be able to be at my best level to perform.
"Especially last season and this season, I’ve been stepping up my level in terms of preparing for training and for games.
"Whether it’s nutrition, sleeping or whether it's beats [music] before and after training, I would say this has been my biggest support outside of the pitch for me to be able to perform on the pitch."
Whatever Dalot has been doing, it seems to be working - and Wan-Bissaka may be left wondering where his future lies come summer.
