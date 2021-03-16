Mark McKenzie bags a brace as Ayr defeat Dundee

Mark McKenzie’s first two goals for Ayr helped them to a 3-1 win at Dundee in the Scottish Championship.

Ayr keeper Viljami Sinisalo denied Max Anderson before McKenzie gave the visitors an 18th-minute lead after good work by Luke McCowan.

There was no further score in the first half, despite Aaron Muirhead going close with a volley, but Cammy Smith put Ayr two up early in the second period from Patrick Reading’s brilliant run and cross.

McKenzie made the game safe in the 84th minute with a fierce strike from the edge of the box, with Osman Sow’s goal two minutes later a mere consolation for the hosts.