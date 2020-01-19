McInnes plays down Red Bulls link after Cosgrove gives Aberdeen wings

Derek McInnes has played down talk of a departure for Sam Cosgrove after the striker’s late penalty fired Aberdeen into the fifth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup in a 1-0 win over Dumbarton.

The 23-year-old has now netted 21 goals this term and has attracted the attention of potential suitors.

While McInnes confirmed interest in the striker from New York Red Bulls, he does not believe the striker will make the move to MLS.

Speaking after his side’s win, McInnes said: “I’m led to believe that they have been watching him and he is a player of interest, but there’s been no offer or any conversations with our chairman.

“I don’t think that’s the next destination for Sam, the MLS, but until we get an offer we can’t really talk about something that’s not there.”

Aberdeen, who host Motherwell in league action on Wednesday night, already have St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy signed up for next season and are trying to bring forward his anticipated summer arrival.

“He’s St Johnstone’s player to sell,” McInnes continued. “They’re in charge of the situation and quite rightly so. I’m pleased we’ve made an attempt to get him in. I think we still lack a bit of speed and creativity that he can bring to the team.

“We want to bring another one or two in to help the first team at the minute.”