Mikel Arteta 'more than ready' for Arsenal job, says Guillem Balague

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says that Mikel Arteta is now ready to take over as Arsenal head coach after several seasons as Manchester City assistant manager.

The Gunners are looking for a new manager after they sacked Unai Emery a fortnight ago, with former player Freddie Ljungberg currently taking the reins on an interim basis.

Arteta spent five years as an Arsenal player himself, captaining the club for two seasons between 2014 and 2016, as well as helping the north Londoners win two FA Cups in 2013 and 2014.

And Balague says there are many reasons why Arteta would be a capable head coach at the Emirates Stadium.

He told FourFourTwo: “First of all, he talks like a manager. People haven’t really heard him talk as an assistant coach since he arrived at Manchester City nearly four years ago but he’s been growing into the role.

“When he first came to City, the club weren’t sure about what he could do. But since then he’s improved Leroy Sané, he’s helped improved Raheem Sterling – he’s got his own office in the training ground where he sits down and watches videos to understand the game.”

According to Balague, Arteta’s time as Guardiola’s assistant as City is not the only experience that makes him well-suited to being a manager.

The La Liga TV pundit said that the Spaniard was leading the way during his playing days at both Everton and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Balague added: “The thing that people may question about him is whether he’s a leader. Just talk to David Moyes about whether he’s a leader or not.

“There were conversations between the two at Everton were about football but Arteta also told him how the group should be functioning.

“Then he went to Arsenal, which was a quiet group and one that’s similar to the current squad now in terms of division, but him and Per Mertesacker led the way.

“They both got a lot out of the players that were there, fought for them and also fought against the players who didn’t treat Arsenal well. He’s a top leader.

“He said no to Newcastle and Lyon and there have been other offers. But he’s more than ready to take over at Arsenal.”