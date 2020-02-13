Millwall hold ‘positive’ talks with Lewisham Council over redevelopment plans

Millwall have held “positive” talks with Lewisham Council over plans to redevelop their stadium.

The Sky Bet Championship club last week welcomed the council’s decision to terminate a land agreement, which prevented areas surrounding The Den from being sold to property developers.

Lewisham Council owns the freehold of The Den, which is leased to Millwall, and the two parties are now in talks over a new lease agreement.

“We now need to reach agreement with Lewisham Council on the new lease for The Den and adjoining land, the terms of which will be vital in ensuring our plans are viable,” Millwall said in a statement on their official website.

“We expressed to the Mayor our wish that advancing the speed of these discussions is urgent and in everyone’s interests to unlock the potential of the development for all.

“Once we have agreed a new lease we can prepare our planning application. It is our intention to link with a developer partner and discussions in that respect are well advanced.”

Millwall had considered relocating from The Den during a long-running dispute with Lewisham Council over the old land sale agreement.

The club plan to expand the stadium to 34,000 seats, build a sports centre for Millwall Community Trust and create “a vibrant new public plaza at the heart of New Bermondsey, providing a valuable amenity for the surrounding community”.

Millwall’s chief executive Steve Kavanagh added: “It has been a long and at times difficult journey to this point, but we are delighted with progress now.

“As long as we can secure an appropriate new lease, we can play our part in the growth and development of Millwall Football Club and its community.”