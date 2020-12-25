Mngqithi: The return leg will be a tricky one

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is expecting a ‘tricky’ clash against Jwaneng Galaxy in the return leg of their Caf Champions League.

The Brazilians opened their Champions League account with a 2-0 victory over Galaxy in the first leg clash at Lobatse Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Sundowns will now take a two-goal lead into the return leg as they look to book their place in the next round of the continental competition.

However, Mngqithi is confident that his side will come out on top against Galaxy when they meet in January.

‘The game was a tough one and we knew it would not be easy, we have played against these guys about four times. They are a hard-running team and very strong on set-pieces,’ Mngqithi told his club’s official website.

‘They have quality players like Ditshele who is very much involved from the start, the Ivorian striker works very hard and everywhere on the pitch. It was a good game even though the pitch conditions were not good, this team can play and I am sure if the pitch was ok it would have been better.

‘The return leg will be a tricky one, we will not be with the players as we will give them a Christmas break. We will give them a few days off, then we play Orlando Pirates on the second of January and after that, we play Galaxy. We know it’s not going to be easy and I am optimistic that we will come out on top. The boys understand the value of getting into the group stages and that is what we always play for,’ he concluded.