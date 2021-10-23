Morton’s winless run continues with draw against Queen of the South
By PA Staff
Morton’s winless run in the Scottish Championship stretched to eight games after a goalless draw at Queen of South in a game which saw both sides hit the woodwork.
The Doonhamers went close to taking the lead around the quarter-hour mark when Willie Gibson’s 25-yard free-kick came back off a post and Lee Connelly’s follow-up was cleared off the line.
Morton striker Robbie Muirhead saw his lobbed effort hit the bar prior to half-time and visiting keeper Jack Hamilton produced an excellent save to deny Connelly early in the second half.
Hamilton nearly cost his side a point 12 minutes from time when he fumbled Gibson’s long-range effort but just managed to prevent the ball from crossing the line.
Morton have now gone five away games in a row without a goal and have netted just twice in their last 10 on the road.
