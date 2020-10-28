Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson set for three-month lay off with knee injury

Motherwell keeper Trevor Carson is expected to be out for at least three months with a knee problem.

The Northern Ireland international requires an operation on the injury picked up during Saturday’s Premiership win over Ross County.

It will not become clear how long Carson will spend out of action until after the procedure takes place, however a statement on the club’s website said: “a minimum of three months.”

“It is a blow to lose Trevor,” said manager Stephen Robinson. “He has done so well since he’s got back into the side and also getting back into the national team.

“We will support him through his recovery and hope that he makes a quick and full return to fitness.

“We brought in Aaron Chapman as cover previously, and we are evaluating whether we now need to bring in another goalkeeper to cover Trevor’s absence.”

Carson, 32, has made 76 appearances for Motherwell since joining the club in the summer of 2017.

He previously recovered from deep vein thrombosis, which ruled him out for the bulk of the 2018/19 season.