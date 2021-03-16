Nathan Jones pleased with Luton’s progress after win over Coventry

Nathan Jones praised the continuing evolution of his Luton side but bemoaned the fact they could not score more in their Sky Bet Championship win over 10-man Coventry.

A first senior goal for former Aston Villa full-back James Bree set the hosts on their way, with the 2-0 result secured as Elijah Adebayo converted a penalty after Kyle McFadzean had been sent off for handball.

The Hatters then missed a number of chances to build on their lead, even if they did keep Coventry at arm’s length for much of the second half.

“It was really important we won the game today,” Jones said.

“We have had back-to-back defeats albeit against the top two. We were clinical in terms of what we did and we should have scored more.

“We were pretty dominant really and we should have had far, far more. It should have been three or four, that is probably the only negative to come out of the game, that we weren’t a bit more clinical.

“We are evolving at this level, we created 20 shots tonight and had seven on target and again we should have had more.

“But I am pleased with the win and the reaction we got, we don’t go three, four or five on the spin without winning and that is a good thing.”

The result left Luton in touch with the top-half of the table, while Coventry remained two places and six points clear of the relegation zone – although Rotherham have three games in hand in 22nd spot.

The Sky Blues have failed to win in their last seven games on the road, but manager Mark Robins was unhappy with the decision of referee Stephen Martin to send off McFadzean.

“Having seen it, Kyle was adamant it wasn’t handball and it looks like (it hit) his shoulder,” he said.

“From the referee’s perspective in real time the body movement might have made it look like he handballed it but the referee was guessing on a few things and that is disappointing because it has cost us, really.”

Asked if Coventry would look to appeal against the dismissal, Robins added: “I think it is worth an appeal.

“Everyone here is saying it hit his shoulder and clearly on the video it looks like it hit his shoulder.

“I think it is well worth an appeal, it is definitely not a frivolous thing.”