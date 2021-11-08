Newcastle United transfer news: New boss Eddie Howe set for unprecedented transfer spree as Magpies look to avoid the drop

Eddie Howe is set to go big on January transfers to keep his Newcastle United side in the Premier League.

Howe was announced as manager of the Magpies after over a year out of the game, following relegation with Bournemouth in 2020. Now, his first job is to get Newcastle out of the bottom three - and the club plan to give him funds to do so, according to reports.

Newcastle are the only club in the Premier League without a win on the board this term and a new goalkeeper could well be on the agenda. Barcelona's no.1 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has been linked between the sticks at St James's Park, with the cash-strapped Barca said to be willing to entertain offers for their custodian.

At right-back, Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid is another name that Howe could bring to the northeast for his Toon revolution. The Bury-born full-back was brought to Burnley as a 20-year-old by Howe when he managed the Clarets - and would add much-needed solidity in defence, as well as experience and superb crossing going forward.

Other former Premier League stars now in LaLiga, Eden Hazard and Philippe Coutinho, have both been tipped to join the newly-monied Newcastle. Both have become shadows of their former selves in Spain and would no doubt welcome career rehabilitation - as well as a big paycheck - but whether either fit into Howe's hard-running ethos remains to be seen.

Another Burnley-schooled defender James Tarkowski has been talked about as a potential signing for the Tynesiders, while out-of-favour Manchester City centre-back, Nathan Ake, might well jump at the chance to reunite with his former manager. Both would cost around £50m to secure.

Manchester United also have a number of stars warming their bench who might swap the northeast for the northwest. Reports have mentioned Anthony Martial as a possibility to join the club, while Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek might be options that would suit Howe's style.

Eddie Howe consistently played a back four at Bournemouth and even said in a Monday Night Football appearance a few months ago that he's a manager who favours a front two. While the ex-Bournemouth boss is set to link up with former protege Callum Wilson, it's wholly possible that he'll look to bring in another striker to partner the England forward in January.