Nicky Clark more than happy to stay at Dundee United after agreeing new deal

Nicky Clark expressed his delight at signing a contract extension with Dundee United until 2023.

The 29-year-old striker joined United in 2018 and was part of the Championship-winning squad in 2020.

Clark, who has scored 32 goals in his 82 appearances in a United shirt, had attracted the attention of near neighbours Dundee but is more than happy to stay at Tannadice for at least another two more years.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to get the contract signed.

“I am really happy at the club and have developed as a player in my time here.

“This is a good place to play football with a great dressing room group and excellent staff and facilities.

“I also enjoy a very good relationship with the United fans and I cannot wait to see them back in the stadium cheering me and the boys on as soon as possible.”

Manager Micky Mellon is a big admirer of Clark and welcomed the positive contract news.

He said: “It is important that we continue to develop and improve the players we have here and Nicky is a great example of that. He works hard on his game, listens to advice when needed and applies himself in training and games.

“He has a lovely knack of being in the right place to finish off chances and his set-piece ability is obviously important to us. He is a clever player and loves being at Dundee United.”

Dundee did sign United attacker Paul McMullan on a pre-contract and Mellon insists it would be better if he went down the road to Dens Park in the January transfer window as opposed to waiting until the summer.

He said: “The situation with Paul is a wee bit different.

“Paul got an offer from Dundee, perfectly within his rights, he thinks that is the best place for him which it is up to him, in his next challenge.

“We always ask the question, does it make Dundee United better with having Paul in and around the group or is he going to play that much part in things and we think no.

“So the best thing is for Paul McMullan and Dundee and I hope it happens, I really do because I have no problem with Paul, is that he goes and starts playing his football with Dundee.”