Nils Petersen gives Freiburg victory over Borussia Monchengladbach
By PA Staff
Nils Petersen hit the only goal a minute after coming off the bench as Freiburg delivered a blow to Borussia Monchengladbach’s Champions League hopes.
Petersen headed home from 12 yards following a free-kick with his first touch of the ball as the home team boosted their chances of qualifying for the Europa League.
A Streich of genius 🧠🔄#Petersen#SCFBMG 1-0 pic.twitter.com/RKubr2OTv7— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) June 5, 2020
Gladbach, who stay fourth in the Bundesliga, later had Alassane Plea sent off for a second yellow card before sporting director Max Eberl was sent to the stand for disputing the decision.
Freiburg remain eighth but are now just a point off the top six.
