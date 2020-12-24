No complaints from Raheem Sterling as Manchester City gear up for hectic spell

Raheem Sterling has no complaints about the schedule as Manchester City play the first of two games in 48 hours on Boxing Day.

City host Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday evening before travelling to Everton on Monday.

It is a tight turnaround, but City forward Sterling is ready for the challenge.

The England international said: “It is a busy period and we know exactly what is going to come from it – and it is going to be tough games.

“We just need to be there, be on the front foot, be aggressive, be ready and try to get the three points.

“We like it. We are footballers and we love games and I am not one to complain.”

City made a slow start to the campaign and remain eighth in the table, eight points behind leaders Liverpool and with a surprisingly low goal return of 19.

Riyad Mahrez feels City are improving (Phil Noble/PA)

Yet they do have a game in hand and, having gone five league games unbeaten, they hope momentum is starting to grow.

They secured a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals – where they will face rivals Manchester United – with a 4-1 win against Arsenal on Tuesday and winger Riyad Mahrez feels there is more improvement to come.

“We are struggling (to score goals) but I think we are going to improve our standard and the most important thing is to win games,” Mahrez said.

“Of course, we would prefer to win 5-0 but it isn’t always easy.”

Phil Foden was impressive against Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Youngster Phil Foden produced an inspirational performance at the Emirates Stadium, swinging the game decisively City’s way with a superb strike in the second half and then creating another goal for Aymeric Laporte.

Mahrez, who also got on the scoresheet, hailed the 20-year-old’s growing influence on the side.

The Algerian said: “Phil scored the third goal with a very good action and the fourth made it easier for us.

“Phil is very good, very young, very imaginative and very good on the ball. He is a very good player.”