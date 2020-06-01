No Livingston return for Steven Lawless and Ricki Lamie

Steven Lawless and Ricki Lamie are departing Livingston after their contracts expired.

The club confirmed Chris Erskine and 19-year-old midfielder Craig Henderson were also exiting the club.

Left-back Aaron Taylor-Sinclair has signed a new contract along with winger Scott Tiffoney and midfielder Carlo Pignatiello, who have both returned from loan spells.

Former Morton defender Ricki Lamie is moving on (PA)

Wide player Lawless has been a key player for Livingston since joining from Partick Thistle two years ago. The 28-year-old netted 11 goals in 38 appearances last season.

Defender Lamie played 30 times last season and was linked with a move to Motherwell before the suspension of the campaign.

Former Thistle and Dundee United player Erskine, 33, made 14 appearances last term in an injury-affected campaign.