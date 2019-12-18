North West Counties Football League receives application from Bury AFC

The North West Counties Football League has received an application from Bury AFC, the phoenix club for Bury FC, to join the league from next season.

The group behind a new club are hoping to start again in the NWCFL, which runs divisions at the ninth and 10th tier of English football, and has submitted a proposal under the name Bury AFC.

Bury were expelled from the English Football League in August after failing to secure new ownership when a last-gasp takeover bid collapsed.

The Shakers were not allowed to start the Sky Bet League One season after the club and its owner Steve Dale were unable to prove they would be able to finance the forthcoming campaign.

A proposal to rejoin League Two at the start of the 2020-21 season was rejected by the Football League’s other 71 clubs, which has led to Bury AFC applying to join the NWCFL.

A statement said: “The North West Counties Football League on Tuesday received an application from a newly-formed club, Bury AFC, for membership of the League for season 2020-21.

“The application has been received as per the regulations of The National League System. The League will be working with the club, the FA and other interested parties in progressing the application. At this stage, we are reviewing the application and supporting documents.

“The league’s board of directors will meet to discuss the application and whether, as this is an application from a newly-formed club, to support the application ahead of the FA deadline of 1st February 2020.

“The league will be making no further comment at this stage.”

Bury are back in the High Court on Wednesday for the latest hearing relating to the winding-up petition brought by HMRC.