Nottingham Forest complete double signing in bid to turn their fortunes around

Nottingham Forest have completed the double signing of Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager in an attempt to turn around their fortunes.

Chris Hughton’s side have failed to win any of their opening five games in the Sky Bet Championship this season to sit bottom of the table.

Forest have now moved to bring in reinforcements on transfer deadline day, signing Ojeda from Paraguay Premier Division side Olimpia on a four-year deal.

Hughton told the official club website: “Braian is a signing who will give us valuable competition in the central midfield area.

“He has a good profile as a young player who is keen to progress in the game and is an important addition to the squad.”

Full-back and Tunisia international Drager has also penned terms at the City Ground for an undisclosed length of time after most recently playing for Greek outfit Olympiakos.